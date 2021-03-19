This Morning's Phillip Schofield moved into a house in Chiswick in September 2020, following his split from his wife Stephanie when he came out as gay. It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the business he owns jointly with wife Steph has recently bought a £839,428 home.

The house was bought through Fistral Properties which is their joint company that was established in 2019, named after Fistral Beach in Cornwall, which is where the star grew up.

He already owns a stunning £2million house in Chiswick, a popular borough for A-listers and home to the likes of Colin Firth and Declan Donnelly. Fans have been able to see glimpses into Phillip's private home via the post on his Instagram account, revealing that he has opted for very neutral but cosy interiors.

His living room has a stylish grey sofa, a chic white fireplace, and a rustic statement clock with Roman numerals is mounted upon the wall.

Phillip's kitchen is designed with the same modern flair with white walls, matching white cupboards and minimalist grey worktops. He also has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side.

Phillip lives alone in Chiswick

Speaking of the interior inspiration behind his new home, Phillip told fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes that he gets it by peering into other people's houses. He revealed: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go, 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains'."

He has modern interiors at his £2million pad

It is unknown as to whether the new property purchase, made by his company 'Fistral Properties', is for Phillip to live in, or is, in fact, an investment.

Speaking on the Chris Evans podcast, How To Wow, the presenter admitted: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

