Where does Colin Firth live since his split with Livia Giuggioli? The King's Speech actor broke up with wife Livia Giuggioli in 2019

Colin Firth has graced our screens in many hit films, but this A-lister is notoriously private about his home life. In an unearthed interview with Hampshire Life, Colin opened up about his childhood homes, home life with former wife Livia Giuggioli and where he would like to live in the future.

Where was Colin Firth born?

British acting icon Colin was born in Hampshire – but his life has taken him all over the world. As a child he travelled with his parents, living in far-flung places such as Nigeria and Missouri before moving back to Hampshire. In an interview with Hampshire life, the star admitted: "When I was young, we moved around an awful lot, and it was difficult never being able to settle in one place."

Where did Colin Firth live with Livia Giuggioli?

In 2019, the actor's representative confirmed Colin and Livia's beak up to HELLO! in a statement that read: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." When they were an item, their time was divided between London and Italy. In a 2014 interview, Colin said: "West London suits us very nicely… our other considerable distraction is Umbria, in Italy, where we have a place."

Where does Colin Firth live since the split with Livia Giuggioli?

Speaking to Hampshire Life, Colin declared his connection to the area: "I do always look towards Hampshire and plan to return. I’m sure it will happen one day." However, he currently resides in the Chiswick area of West London – and it is reported by the Metro that he lives with his sons Matteo, 16, and Luca, 18.

Colin and Livia announced their split in 2019

Where does Colin Firth's ex Livia Giuggioli live?

It is thought that Italian-born Livia now permanently resides in Città della Pieve, a location in Umbria, Italy where the couple used to frequent together. However, the former couple were pictured ringing in the New Year of 2020 alongside each other, suggesting that Colin has visited Italy since the split.

Colin and Livia have spent time together since the split

What does Colin Firth's house look like?

For those hoping to see inside Colin's West London retreat, you may be waiting a while. In a CineSeries interview, Colin gave a rare insight into his home life when discussing the use of social media. Colin does not have any social accounts and chooses to keep his personal life very private. He said: "My impulse is not to broadcast myself when I'm off the clock. I think when I go home, I don't want to send more images out there."

