Victoria Beckham debuts exquisite bathroom at £31million home with David Victoria has revealed a previously unseen bathroom at the house

David and Victoria Beckham own several homes including a £19million apartment in Miami, a country retreat in the Cotswolds and, case in point, a £31million townhouse in London. The couple have shared several glimpses from inside since living there, and a recent post by Victoria gave fans a look at (one of) the stunning bathrooms.

She took to the Instagram account dedicated to her eponymous beauty range with the post as she showed off a new product and wrote: "Spring glow reboot courtesy of our Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum x VB."

Victoria Beckham's bathroom

In the background, white wooden cupboards are visible, as well as a grey and white marble sink with silver fittings, a tall silver mirror, and a stunning chandelier in the reflection.

A second bathroom at Victoria and David Beckham's London home

Victoria previously revealed a look at another bathroom in the home as she demonstrated how she applies her makeup. This one has grey marble tiles on the walls, as well as the sink, and a mirror in a white frame. She had also added a vase of cream and pink roses in the corner, alongside her makeup products and a small candle.

Victoria and David's home in the Cotswolds, meanwhile, follows a more rustic aesthetic in line with the property's rural location, and a past video featuring Victoria revealed that one of that bathrooms has wooden panels on the walls, a shower with a black panelled glass screen, and a black sink unit with white backsplash panels. Nonetheless, the space has an equally impressive chandelier for lighting.

Victoria and David share their homes with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. They are currently staying in Miami while David trains with his football team, Inter Miami, but their house in London acts as their primary residence.

The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work inside in 2016, and it now boasts its own gym, wine cellar, and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to stay in.

