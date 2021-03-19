Inside Sting and Trudie Styler's outrageous £7million estate

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler's main home is Lake House, a £7million 16th-century manor house located in Wiltshire. The couple purchased it in 1990, and have lived there ever since.

It's set in an 800-acre estate, and features everything from its own recording studio to a wine cellar and an organic farm. In an interview with Architectural Digest in 2007, Trudie recalled the moment in which she told Sting she had found them the perfect house. "I told him I loved it," she explained. "He asked why I wanted to buy it. I gave him a lot of reasons. There was silence. Then I told him that there was a 350-year-old tree in the garden. 'Buy it' was the quick reply."

MORE: Inside Sting and Trudie Styler’s £40 million New York penthouse

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most stunning celebrity homes

Upon moving in, each member of the family was designated their own space. "Sting took the dining hall for his studio," Trudie told Architectural Digest. "He designed the library, so that's his space; he uses the boathouse for escape. I had to have a room that was mine. It was going to be one of the rooms downstairs, but he had to have a place for the piano, so that room is now the Trudie/piano room."

MORE: You can now holiday in Sting’s Malibu beach house: see photos

Trudie and Sting have also shared several photos from inside on social media, while past professional photographs gave fans a first look at the interiors.

Sting and Trudie Styler's living room

In 1995, Sting posed in the living room, revealing wooden panels on the walls and intricate woodland paintings around the ceiling. Furniture includes a baroque-print green and pink velvet sofa, and a yellow printed armchair.

A more recent post Sting shared on Instagram showed a large open log fireplace, with a wicker basket at one side.

At Christmas, Trudie and Sting posed in another reception room, which has cream and red baroque-print wallpaper, and tall ceilings that run throughout the home.

Sting and Trudie Styler's music room

Sting revealed that he had spent much of lockdown in the music room, designed with vaulted ceilings, rust orange walls, green flooring, and a large baroque rug.

Sting and Trudie Styler's garden

Trudie often shares images from the garden, and dubbed this tree her favourite.

The home also has its own lake, a large outdoor swimming pool and conservatory.

There is a small white lake house with two decking areas and seating at either side.

Sting and Trudie Styler's cellar

Sting and Trudie even have their own wine cellar, where they have a small table to enjoy a glass together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.