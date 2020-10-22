8 of the best celebrity gallery walls (and even the Queen is a fan!) This interiors trend is a big hit with these celebs

Hanging pictures in your home is a way of adding interest and personality - and gallery walls are more popular than ever. A collection of frames including prints or photographs are curated beautifully to make a statement wall. The likes of Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford, actress Poppy Delevingne and even the Queen have embraced this interiors trend.

Poppy Delevingne

Riviera star Poppy Delevingne has showed off her lavish West London home on This Morning interviews as well as on her Instagram account. One statement feature of her beautiful living room is an eclectic gallery wall. The large collection of frames is hung above her plush sofa.

Riviera star Poppy Delevingne has a luxury home in West London

The Queen

The state dining room at Buckingham Place must be held up as the epitome of gallery walls. Decadent portraits hang on the regal red walls, in lavish gold frames. This room has played host to many royal banquets and was even where Prince William and Kate Middleton had their wedding reception.

Buckingham Palace's state dining room is used for many royal occasions

Alex Beresford

Good Morning Britain's weatherman Alex Beresford has chosen to display a mini gallery wall in his hallway. He has opted for a muted colour palette throughout his house, including shades of grey. The abstract prints he has selected are black and white, in keeping with the chic, minimalist theme.

Weatherman Alex Beresford has a chic monochrome home

Jessica Fox

Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox is a major advocate of the gallery wall trend, choosing to have them all over her home. She has a mini one in her kitchen, one in her living room and a statement one at the top of her stairs. Admitting her obsession, Jessica wrote in an Instagram post: "Love a gallery wall I do."

Jessica Fox has multiple gallery walls in her home

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague rents her £1.3million home in Cheshire with boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on Love Island. Although the couple are renting, they have still decided to splash out on Molly-Mae's walk-in wardrobe, and she has gone to great lengths to style up her home office space. She uses this room to film her YouTube videos and she has styled up a black and white gallery behind her computer.

Molly-Mae has styled up her home office with a gallery wall

Lucy Fallon

Former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is also a big fan of the gallery wall trend. She decided to use this styling technique in her spare bedroom. Lucy worked with brand Desenio to create the feature: "Our gorgeous prints and frames are from @desenio. We used the gallery wall feature on their website which was super simple to use and helped us to create our perfect gallery wall."

Actress Lucy Fallon has gone for funky prints to brighten up her spare room

Danielle Armstrong

TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong got the expert Style Sisters in to transform her Essex home, which she shares with fiancé Tom Edney and daughter Orla. Designers Gemma and Charlotte complied a collection of stand-out black frames in a range of different sizes and displayed them in Danielle's hallway.

TOWIE Star Danielle Armstrong has had a hallway overhaul

Zoella

Zoe Sugg's followers are always keen to see inside her beautiful home and fans were suitably impressed by the styling of her guest room. The brightly decorated room has a blue wall and yellow accessories and her artfully curated gallery wall includes bold prints to add even more personality into the space. One fun print reads: "Blah blah blah", and another says: "Stay up all night."

YouTube sensation Zoella love her bright coloured gallery wall

