The Queen's traditional birthday parade cancelled for second year in a row The monarch turns 95 in April

The Queen's traditional birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

In a statement, the palace said: "Following consultation with government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.

"Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered."

WATCH: The Queen enjoys the music played at her birthday parade

The statement also noted the cancellation of another event: "The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year."

It's likely that Her Majesty, whose actual birthday is in April but who celebrates officially in June, will hold a scaled-down Trooping the Colour this year – similar to 2020's event. At the time, a small, brief, military ceremony took place at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen's official 94th birthday, and it was all conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines.

Members of the royal family were not in attendance, and the proceedings were aired on TV for the nation to watch.

The Queen's low-key celebrations last year

Despite the low-key celebrations, the Queen looked to have thoroughly enjoyed herself as she was seen nodding along to the music played by the Band of the Household Division.

She arrived in the Quadrangle to a Royal Salute and watched soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, whose Colour was due to be trooped that year on Horse Guards, perform military drills.

Members of the royal family usually gather to celebrate the Queen's birthday

The royal family are usually out in full force to celebrate Her Majesty's official birthday. They take part in a horse-drawn parade along the Mall, where thousands of spectators congregate to watch, and also watch an air force display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

It's a chance for some of the youngest members of the royal family to make an official, public appearance such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as lesser-known members of the Queen's family.

