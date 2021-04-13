Prince Philip's lasting legacy at the Queen's summer home revealed Balmoral is one of the Queen's favourite residences

Balmoral Castle is usually the Queen's summer bolthole, and she has enjoyed many balmy days there with Prince Philip, her late husband, who sadly died on 9 April. The Duke of Edinburgh has left a legacy at this property, in the form of a kitchen garden and vegetable patch that he added many years ago.

While the perfectly manicured front lawn has played host to many royal parties over the years, it is the agricultural and horticultural side of the residence where Prince Philip left his mark.

As we know, the Duke was a keen fan of the barbeque and took a great interest in cuisine, so it is not surprising that he instructed the staff to install a kitchen garden with vegetable patch, which could be harvested when family came to stay.

In the garden, there are also Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory, which displays flowering pot plants throughout the year. The grounds feature many smaller cottages, which can be rented out by members of the public.

Prince Philip had a vegetable garden added to the residence

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were able to escape Windsor Castle and retreat to this Scottish haven for a period of time in summer 2020.

The grounds also have beautiful greenhouses

Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens – making the scenery truly spectacular.

This royal residence is one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world which she famously called a "paradise in the Highlands", and we have no doubt that the fond memories she has created with Prince Philip will ensure it forever has a special place in her heart.

Balmoral has played host to many garden parties

Like Sandringham House, the property is privately owned by the royal family rather than the Crown Estate, Her main home, Buckingham Palace, is in fact owned by the Crown Estate.

