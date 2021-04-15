Prince Philip's funeral: everything you need to know about the service, guest list and more The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on 9 April 2021

Further details about the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral have been confirmed by Buckingham Palace ahead of the service in Windsor on Saturday 17 April.

The final guest list for the service has been released by the palace and will include the Queen's four children and eight grandchildren.

Only 30 guests will be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know about what will happen on the day of the service, who will be involved in the procession, what the royals will be wearing to show their respects and how you can pay tribute.

WATCH: Rehearsals begin in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

Where will Prince Philip's funeral take place?

The Duke of Edinburgh's ceremonial royal funeral will take place at 3pm at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 17 April 2021.

What will happen on the day?

On the morning of the funeral, the Duke's coffin will be moved from the Private Chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Prince Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke, who championed British design and engineering throughout his lifetime, is understood to have had a hand in commissioning two of the vehicles some years ago. While one will be used in his funeral procession, a second is available as a back-up.

Harry and William will walk in the procession

Members of the royal family and the Duke of Edinburgh's family, who are not taking part in the procession, will depart Windsor Castle by car for St George's Chapel.

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

At 2.45pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

Other representatives from regiments associated with the Duke will "pay compliments" from the Castle’s quadrangle as the coffin departs the State Entrance.

Meanwhile, the Queen will arrive in a State Bentley and will be accompanied by a lady-in-waiting.

At the West Steps, a bearer party from the Royal Marines will carry the coffin up to the doors of the Chapel as a Royal Naval pipe band plays, ahead of the minute's silence.

The intimate service will then be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner.

At the end of the ceremony, the Duke's coffin will be interred in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.

Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip at Windsor Castle

Will the public be able to watch the funeral?

The events will take place entirely within the confines of the Castle and members of the public are being urged not to travel to Windsor or other royal residences to pay their respects, but to watch the service on television instead.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "While there is sadness that the public will not to be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of The Duke, the Royal Family ask that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other Royal Palaces to pay their respects.

"The family's wish is very much that people continue to follow the Government guidelines to keep themselves and others safe. His Royal Highness’s funeral will be broadcast to enable as many people as possible to be part of the occasion, to mourn with us and celebrate a truly extraordinary life."

Philip's children and grandchildren will attend the funeral

Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

The Queen's four children will be present at the service: The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses, the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively, will also be in attendance.

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also attend the funeral and most of them will be joined by their spouses: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor as she's in the later stages of her pregnancy. The Duchess is pregnant with the couple's baby girl and has remained in the US with their one-year-old son, Archie.

The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto, as well as Margaret's son the Earl of Snowdon, have also been invited to the funeral, as have the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, The Hereditary Prince of Baden, The Landgrave of Hesse, The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull, who is informally known as Penny, was a dear friend of Prince Philip and also a close companion of the Queen.

Prince Philip's loyal press secretary and long-standing aide, Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, has also been invited to attend the funeral. He was the Duke's right-hand man for 11 years, taking on the role in 2010.

Who will take part in the procession?

The Queen's children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will all take part in the procession, alongside some of her grandchildren, Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

They will also be joined by Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon, along with six of the Duke of Edinburgh's staff members, including his personal protection officer, his private secretary, two valets and two pages.

What will the royal family wear for the funeral?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the royal family will wear morning coat with medals or day dress. No members of the royal family will be wearing military uniform.

Will the royal family be wearing masks?

Members of the royal family who have walked in the procession will put on face masks before entering St George's Chapel for the service.

The Queen and other members of the royal family who are not walking in the procession will wear face masks for their journey by car to the Chapel and for the service itself.