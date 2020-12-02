The Queen installs six Christmas trees including one of 20ft at home with Prince Philip

Bridie Wilkins
The Queen Christmas decorations: See inside Windsor Castle as the Queen and Prince Philip's incredible Christmas trees are unveiled.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending Christmas as a couple at Windsor Castle as opposed to forming a bubble with their relations this year, but they certainly haven't held back on their decorations. A total of six Christmas trees have been installed at the property, including one of a mammoth 20ft height.
The tallest feature is a Norwegian Spruce tree, taken from the grounds of Windsor Great Park, and has been dressed in 3,000 lights and hundreds of iridescent glass, red and gold mirrored ornaments.
The Queen's 20ft tree in St George's Hall
It is situated in the historic St George's Hall, the largest room in the castle.
The Queen's tree in the Inner Hall
Elsewhere, one tree is positioned in the Inner Hall, while three mini trees line the Queen's Gallery, and a final tree sits in the Admissions centre.
Additional trees in the Queen's Gallery
As if that wasn’t enough, a series of stunning garlands have been placed on the Grand Staircase, as well as a special display of the silver-gilt Grand Service in the State Dining Room, complete with an array of gold-finished tableware and glass goblets with intricate carvings. Wartime pantomime pictures are also on display in the Waterloo Chamber.
Garlands line the Grand Staircase
The silver-gilt Grand Service display in the State Dining Room
The Royal Collection Trust shared a video showing the selection process of the tree in Windsor Great Park, before it was transported back to the castle via the Long Walk.
It was captioned, "Watch as a 20-foot Norwegian Spruce is selected and felled by the Forestry Team in Windsor Great Park, part of the Crown Estate, before being transported to #WindsorCastle."
Queen Charlotte was first to introduce a Christmas tree to Windsor Castle in the late 18th century – a yew branch, in honour of her native Germany.
Since, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert have gone on to popularise the tradition in Britain, and the current monarch is clearly in favour of upholding the ritual.
