The Queen installs six Christmas trees including one of 20ft at home with Prince Philip The monarch and Duke of Edinburgh will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending Christmas as a couple at Windsor Castle as opposed to forming a bubble with their relations this year, but they certainly haven't held back on their decorations. A total of six Christmas trees have been installed at the property, including one of a mammoth 20ft height.

SEE: The best royal Christmas decorations of all time revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's gigantic Christmas tree is selected from Windsor Great Park

The tallest feature is a Norwegian Spruce tree, taken from the grounds of Windsor Great Park, and has been dressed in 3,000 lights and hundreds of iridescent glass, red and gold mirrored ornaments.

MORE: The Queen's fascinating apartment in her 20s revealed

The Queen's 20ft tree in St George's Hall

It is situated in the historic St George's Hall, the largest room in the castle.

RELATED: 8 amazing photos of the royal family's last Christmas at Windsor Castle

The Queen's tree in the Inner Hall

Elsewhere, one tree is positioned in the Inner Hall, while three mini trees line the Queen's Gallery, and a final tree sits in the Admissions centre.

READ: Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season

Additional trees in the Queen's Gallery

As if that wasn’t enough, a series of stunning garlands have been placed on the Grand Staircase, as well as a special display of the silver-gilt Grand Service in the State Dining Room, complete with an array of gold-finished tableware and glass goblets with intricate carvings. Wartime pantomime pictures are also on display in the Waterloo Chamber.

Garlands line the Grand Staircase

The silver-gilt Grand Service display in the State Dining Room

The Royal Collection Trust shared a video showing the selection process of the tree in Windsor Great Park, before it was transported back to the castle via the Long Walk.

It was captioned, "Watch as a 20-foot Norwegian Spruce is selected and felled by the Forestry Team in Windsor Great Park, part of the Crown Estate, before being transported to #WindsorCastle."

Queen Charlotte was first to introduce a Christmas tree to Windsor Castle in the late 18th century – a yew branch, in honour of her native Germany.

Since, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert have gone on to popularise the tradition in Britain, and the current monarch is clearly in favour of upholding the ritual.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.