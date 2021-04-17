Jennifer Lopez's epic Miami mansion is the perfect retreat after Alex Rodriguez split J.Lo's lavish Florida house is the ideal escape

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split on the Today show this week, we take a look at Jennifer's stunning Miami mansion where she will most likely be staying with her two children while dealing with the devastating news.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the former couple secured the property for £25million ($32.5million), and it certainly has plenty to offer Jennifer and her family.

Situated on an estate of almost an acre, it has ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a lift, a library, wine room, beautiful kitchen, family room, a guest house, and a 100-foot wooden dock.

But that's not all; there is also an incredible infinity pool and spa with beautiful views across the ocean and Miami skyline, as well as a covered cabana seating area for entertaining.

The property has incredibly luxurious interiors

Photos from the property's listing offer a look at the luxurious interiors, including large arched windows, Venetian plaster walls and antique fireplaces, as seen here in the living room.

The kitchen is equally grand, with white cabinets and integrated appliances, and a dining table at the centre where Jennifer and her children can sit down together at mealtimes. There is also a separate dining room for a more formal setup when Jennifer is entertaining guests.

The kitchen features a dining table for family mealtimes

There are ten bedrooms within the house, including this huge suite which boasts its own private balcony, separate seating area and fireplace. Who wouldn't want to wake up to these views?

The breathtaking home has ten bedrooms

This master bathroom, meanwhile, looks like the perfect space to relax and recharge, with a free-standing bathtub next to the window, and a huge walk-in double shower with marble and glass surround at the centre.

There are also 12 bathrooms, including this master suite

The exterior of the property is no doubt what captured the former couple's attention, thanks to the huge infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views.

Jennifer's home has a beautiful infinity pool

There is also plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, with a covered glass dining table, comfy sofas and seating, and sun loungers lining the pool. It sounds like the perfect place for Jennifer to be during this difficult time.

There is plenty of space for outdoor entertaining

