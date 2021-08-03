Jamie Oliver welcomes surprise new addition to family home Celebrity chef Jamie has surprised his fans

Jamie Oliver, wife Jools and their five children have welcomed a new arrival to their family home in Essex – a pet snake!

The celebrity chef posted two images of his son Buddy holding up a red, white, and yellow striped snake on Monday 2 August. He added the caption: "Meet the newest addition to the Oliver house... Saffron noodle."

It may not come as a surprise that the new addition divided Jamie's fans. One wrote: "No thank you, not a fan of any snakes!" and another agreed: "I couldn't live with a snake in my house!!!" While other Instagram users were more taken with the unusual pet, with one writing: "So cool" and another adding: "Hello Saffron noodle! What a pretty snake you are!"

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy has a new pet

The post received over 31,000 likes, toting up more hearts than Jamie's previous post of his culinary creation of prosciutto crostini, so overall it is fair to conclude that the snake was a hit!

Fans were divided over the family's choice of pet

Buddy's new pet had already made its debut on mother Jools' Instagram, when she shared the same two images of her son and the snake last week.

Jools captioned the candid snaps: "When you really really [love] your pet snake so much!! I am also trying too @jimmysfarm xxx."

The family have lived here since 2019

Jamie and Jools are devoted parents to their five children; Poppy Honey, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy Bear, 10 and four-year-old River Rocket.

Their £6million family home in Essex is a countryside dream, set on a vast 70-acre estate. They have resided there since 2019, and the six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse features heavily on both Jamie and Jools' Instagram feeds.

The Olivers have a massive mansion to call home

The Grade I listed mansion also has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, a great hall, and a well-equipped pantry. During the pandemic both Jamie and keen chef Buddy have recorded cooking masterclasses from there, proving it is a great place for work and play.

