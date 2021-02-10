Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shows off incredible bathroom in new photo of sons The couple share a luxurious Essex home with their family

Jools Oliver thrilled her followers on Wednesday by sharing a sweet snapshot of her sons that also showcased her beautiful taste in décor.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five shared a photo of her youngest children, sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, in the bathroom.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares rare photo of her mum with daughter Daisy in emotional post

Jools captioned the image: "Early bath," adding two heart emojis.

The top of the boys' heads could just be seen as they enjoyed a bath, but of even more interest to Jools' fans was the gorgeous wallpaper behind them!

The panel of wallpaper featured flowers and birds in an elaborate design and muted natural shades and was surrounded by subtle grey paint.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals incredible garden feature

One commenter wrote: "Stunning wallpaper Jools!!"

SEE: Jools Oliver explains son River's absence in latest family photo

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver & Prince William and Kate Middleton have the same home feature

Others agreed and rushed to the comments section to share their approval.

Jools' followers were impressed with the lovely decor

A second commented: "Omgoodness! That wallpaper - love it! X," while a third chimed in: "Dying to see the rest of your house! You have the best style!"

Jools and Jamie relocated from London to their Essex country house in summer 2019.

The 70-acre estate, known as Spain's Hall, is a Grade I listed mansion and while the bathroom on display in Jools's photo understandably impressed followers, it is one of ten bathrooms in the property.

The home also boasts two drawing rooms and a great hall. Since the couple have moved in, they have shared several snippets of their family life, which have proved what a lovely home they share.

The couple's home also boasts a cosy country kitchen

It has lots of original period features, including an open fireplace in the living room, where they have added lots of family photos on the mantelpiece.

The kitchen has tiled flooring and wooden panelling on the walls, with huge windows to flood the space with natural light.

Jamie even filmed part of his Channel 4 series Keep Cooking and Carry On in the house after lockdown was imposed, allowing viewers a good look at his spacious larder, which has white brick walls and shelving units holding various pieces of kitchenware.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.