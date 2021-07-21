Jamie Oliver left in shock as disaster strikes during shoot The star shared the shocking videos on Instagram

Jamie Oliver was filming his Christmas Special during the UK's hottest day on Tuesday when disaster struck – leaving his team with physical and material damages.

The star was shooting his show in Essex, and while the sun was shining for most of the day, in the afternoon Jamie and his team were surprised with a 15-minute hailstorm.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's shoot gets cancelled due to severe weather conditions

"Guys, we're filming the Christmas Special. It's currently being the hottest day of the year, then this comes in, the biggest hail, biggest wind, loads of water... Merry Christmas," he told his fans on his Instagram Stories.

"Craziest weather, thunder, lightning, wind, rain, then massive hail and this is all on the hottest day of the year. I just can't get my head round it," he continued to say whilst filming safely from inside the property.

The storm destroyed the gazebos and other filming kit

The chef then showed the devastating effect the quick change of weather had had, showing the filming kit and several gazebos destroyed.

"I've never seen this in 46 years in Essex," he said, before tagging Greta Thunberg and stating "It's started", making reference to global warming.

The dad-of-five also shared the physical damage the hailstones had made, showing his colleague's bruised legs.

The chef will have to do overtime to finish the special in time

The severity of the storm was caught on security camera and Jamie, 46, couldn't help but also share that with his followers, before revealing they had been forced to cancel the shoot.

"We've had to finish, we can't go on. All the kit is being tested we're finding out what has been broken and needs to be replaced so that we can get all new kit for tomorrow morning and start again," director Neil could be heard telling Jamie, before adding that they would have to do more overtime to get the project finish.

"No matter what, Christmas will go on," the chef reassured his fans.