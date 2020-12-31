Jamie and Jools Oliver & Prince William and Kate Middleton have the same home feature It's seen in a photo by Jools, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas card

Jamie and Jools Oliver often reveal glimpses inside of their family home on social media, and a recent post shared by Jools has shown that it has the same feature as Prince William and Kate Middleton's property in Norfolk: an open log fireplace.

Jools posted the image of the couple's three youngest children, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice and River Rocket on Christmas day as they sat on the floor. Behind them, the fireplace was seen in front of an exposed brick wall with a black wooden guard.

Jamie and Jools Oliver have an open log fireplace

Jools captioned it, "We did it. The manger was filled and as River put it 'Baby Jesus is cosy warm and safe now'. A very different Christmas this year, but hopefully one that will be filled with love and kindness and thought for others always."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2020 Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2020 Christmas card showed that they also have an open log fireplace at their country home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. While it didn’t explicitly feature in the image, the family were photographed in front of an endless pile of logs, suggesting that there is at least one inside.

Prince William previously revealed a fireplace at Anmer Hall

In fact, back in July while the family were isolating at the home during the UK's initial coronavirus lockdown period, the Duke joined London's Air Ambulance Charity for a virtual meeting from a room that does indeed have a fireplace. The space is decorated with bottle green walls and a large gold landscape painting was seen hanging above the feature.

Prince William's home office at Kensington Palace has another fireplace

The Duke inadvertently revealed another impressive fireplace inside of his office at the family's home in London, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. This one is built from white marble with intricate carvings at the top, while a mirror in a gold frame is positioned above.

Jamie and Jools live in Essex on an estate believed to be worth £6million, complete with a six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a separate three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

