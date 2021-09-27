F1's Lando Norris sets the record straight about home in Woking F1 star Lando lives in Surrey

F1 star Lando Norris, 21, lives in Surrey – and despite speculative talks of a move to Monte Carlo, the UK, and more specifically Woking, is where he's going to stay!

The Sun revealed that Lando has pledged not to move overseas to Monte Carlo, unlike many of his other fellow drivers. He said: "I am happy in Surrey and enjoying my cold English weather and playing golf.

"It is just about having fun, I guess, being with mates and seeing family when I want and it is all easy and I enjoy that.

"I just want to live my life normally. If I moved to Monaco, I would not enjoy it. I don’t want to do my job in F1 and not enjoy the things around it."

Lando has an impressive garden at his Surrey pad

Lando allowed his fans to tour his home for a Sky Sports feature, where he revealed his all-grey modern kitchen, his home gym, huge garden and more.

In the candid video, he admitted his gym room was "probably the worst gym you've seen in your life, "as it had a massage table, a sofa and a jumping box, and not much else. But once outside, the star did show off ample weights which were arranged out on the lawn for an alfresco workout.

No Formula 1 driver's home would be complete without a fully fledged simulation room with screens and plenty of equipment.

The star enjoys golf in the local area

Lando also showed off an area of his home where he has a collection of racing memorabilia including keepsake helmets from important racetracks around the world.

His home is close to the McLaren Technology Centre, making it super easy for training sessions at the track.

Competitor George Russell, however, has been tempted by the lure of sunny Monte Carlo and he plans to ditch his London flat for a place there in 2022.

