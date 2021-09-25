Strictly's Katie McGlynn's home is a lap of luxury – see inside

Nichola Murphy
Katie McGlynn house: See inside the Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star's very plush flat with luxurious furnishings.
Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne on the cobbles, lives in a stunning flat which she has unveiled glimpses of online.
The Strictly Come Dancing contestant has gone glamorous with her interiors – and we love it. Think velvet, crystal and gold accents – check it out…
Shortly before she was announced as a Strictly contestant, Katie shared a mirror selfie from inside her living room. She sat on the wooden floorboards next to a set of balcony doors with pale pink curtains on either side.
A previous photo shared a full look at the room, which has a large cream corner sofa where she cuddled up with a pink blanket. A marble-effect coffee table sat in the centre of the room on top of a brown rug, while a crystal chandelier hung overhead and a metallic side unit and teal feature wall were visible in the background.
"It’s only taken me about 3 years, but my apartment is finally feeling like a home... in lurve with the last pieces of the puzzle @arighibianchi another chilled weekend learning lines it is! #chilledweekend #homevibes #andrelax," she wrote. Her followers were quick to compliment Katie on her plush decor, writing: "Love the marble table," and: "So so so so so beautiful."
Back in April 2020, Katie also shared a look inside her bedroom, telling fans: "Couldn’t have chosen a better time to get a new bed & mattress just before the lockdown." Her bed is from The Luxury Bed Company and features a dark grey velvet headboard, which perfectly complements the purple tree-print wallpaper and matching curtains. Tying together her colour scheme, Katie topped her white sheets with a purple blanket.
The room also features another crystal chandelier, a large wall mirror and wooden double doors which appear to lead to the wardrobe.
