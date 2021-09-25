Strictly's Katie McGlynn's home is a lap of luxury – see inside The former Coronation Street star has shared peeks inside

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne on the cobbles, lives in a stunning flat which she has unveiled glimpses of online.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant has gone glamorous with her interiors – and we love it. Think velvet, crystal and gold accents – check it out…

Shortly before she was announced as a Strictly contestant, Katie shared a mirror selfie from inside her living room. She sat on the wooden floorboards next to a set of balcony doors with pale pink curtains on either side.

A previous photo shared a full look at the room, which has a large cream corner sofa where she cuddled up with a pink blanket. A marble-effect coffee table sat in the centre of the room on top of a brown rug, while a crystal chandelier hung overhead and a metallic side unit and teal feature wall were visible in the background.

"It’s only taken me about 3 years, but my apartment is finally feeling like a home... in lurve with the last pieces of the puzzle @arighibianchi another chilled weekend learning lines it is! #chilledweekend #homevibes #andrelax," she wrote. Her followers were quick to compliment Katie on her plush decor, writing: "Love the marble table," and: "So so so so so beautiful."

Back in April 2020, Katie also shared a look inside her bedroom, telling fans: "Couldn’t have chosen a better time to get a new bed & mattress just before the lockdown." Her bed is from The Luxury Bed Company and features a dark grey velvet headboard, which perfectly complements the purple tree-print wallpaper and matching curtains. Tying together her colour scheme, Katie topped her white sheets with a purple blanket.

The room also features another crystal chandelier, a large wall mirror and wooden double doors which appear to lead to the wardrobe.

