Gary Lineker's vintage living room is even more luxurious than we thought The Match of the Day star has a beautiful property in Barnes

Gary Lineker debuted a new area of his London home recently, showing off his beautiful hallway and living room.

To promote his new Varifocals Edit with Vision Express, the former footballer filmed a clip from inside his lounge, which features wooden floors and a large black fireplace with a large round mirror hanging overhead.

Muted grey and white patterned wallpaper was visible behind two brown leather armchairs, while a vibrant blue velvet sofa was topped with colour-clashing pink and yellow cushions.

WATCH: Gary Lineker shows off incredible kitchen

Another vintage cream sofa with engraved legs was positioned in front of the window, with metallic gold wall lights in the shape of leaves adding the finishing touches.

Gary previously shared another angle of the room when he was forced to work from home amid the pandemic. He transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio, revealing a selection of camera and lighting equipment pointing towards his sofa.

Gary filmed inside his stunning living room with Vision Express

For lighting, Gary had a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier, while a modern blue painting and cream rug tied in with the colour scheme.

His latest video showed Gary choosing an outfit to wear before heading out, sharing a peek inside his hallway.

Guests can enter his Barnes property through a blue door with a unique stain glass design. Inside, they are greeted with wooden floorboards, a giant mirror and a set of stairs.

The footballer showed off his working from home set-up

Elsewhere, Gary has an open-plan kitchen area where he filmed another clip for Vision Express. He whipped up a delicious pasta dish inside a chic white room, complete with white wall tiles, pale grey cabinets and white marble-effect work surfaces. A gold wall rail held his pots and pans, and Gary had meticulously organised his display cabinets with colourful cookbooks, glasses, plates and bowls.

The Match of the Day star's home is reportedly worth £4million, and he shares it with his four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus.

