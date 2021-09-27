Rylan Clark-Neal shares rare videos inside home after split from husband Presenter Rylan remains living in his former marital home

The One Show host Rylan Clark-Neal confirmed his split from husband Dan Neal in June, and it has become clear that the TV presenter is still living at their former martial home.

GALLERY: Rylan Clark-Neal's luxury mansion is house goals

Rylan's recent Instagram Stories have revealed how the star is coping since the break-up, scheduling in cosy days on the sofa as well as keeping himself busy with work.

On Sunday, Rylan shared a short video of his living room where he had the fire on making the place look oh-so cosy. He captioned the clip: "Is it that time of year?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal records inside his lavish Essex home

The video, which was overlaid with The Trammps' Disco Inferno track, showcased Rylan's chic glass fireplace and also revealed that there is a television mounted on the wall above it.

On Monday, the star filmed once again inside his gorgeous abode as he sat on the sofa in his dressing gown. The star wrote: "First Strictly day today," referring to his presenting gig on Strictly's It Takes Two spin-off show.

The couple announced their split earlier this year

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal's wedding with husband Dan was almost ruined

WOW: Rylan Clark-Neal looks completely unrecognisable in throwback photo

As well as the super-stylish living room, the rest of Rylan's gorgeous pad is just as impressive.

Rylan has a jaw-dropping kitchen

The kitchen is totally modern with in-built units, a huge marble island and an industrial feel. He has dark Italian concrete cabinets and the white Milano Contour island unit is from Wren Kitchens. The three pendant lights above the island and the glass accessories give the place a luxurious edge.

The Celebrity Big Brother star even has his own diary room, complete with the chair from when he won the series in 2013! In various TV appearances, the star has recorded live from the chair. The diary room has also come in handy for Rylan to record voiceovers and other TV clips during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Essex pad even has its own diary room

It is unknown whether Rylan's husband Dan is still living in Essex with him or if he has relocated since their split.

The couple married in married in 2015 with a star-studded guestlist including the likes of Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, Claire Richards, as well as Matt and Emma Willis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.