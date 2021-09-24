Piers Morgan's otherworldly addition to London home leaves fans astounded Former Good Morning Britain star Piers sent Instagram into overdrive

Former Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan has spent the past few months enjoying the beautiful surroundings of his gorgeous homes, and his property in London has just had a jaw-dropping addition in the form of a pod in the back garden!

The TV presenter took to Instagram to unveil his garden's new arrival, declaring: "My new man cave. Great job @the_p0dfather - I love it. #archipod."

The spherical building is positioned right at the back of Piers' modest London garden and has a wooden tile exterior and a sweet circular window.

Comments flooded in for Piers' quirky outbuilding with one writing: "Omg I love that" and another said: "That is awesome."

A third declared: "I adore this, it's fabulous."

Piers Morgan's new man cave received a lot of attention online

Many asked for a look inside, but eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Piers tagged the creator who has already been busy uploading images of the interior.

The designer, who described Piers as a VIP customer, shared a few images of the pod revealing that inside Piers has a walnut in-built desk and a set of shelves making it the perfect home office.

Their countryside home is just as fancy with an epic pool

The door to the pod opens upwards adding to the futuristic feel of the creation – think DeLorean (Back to The Future car) vibes.

Piers' other home in Newick may not have a space-age hut in the garden, but it is also out of this world. The family are lucky enough to have a tonne of space with a sprawling lawn and they also benefit from an idyllic outdoor pool which is perfect when the UK weather prevails.

The journalist also has a £4.2m Hollywood home, which until recently he has been unable to visit due to the ongoing pandemic. Now that travel restrictions are easing, Piers may be considering a break stateside, but he'll have to tear himself away from his epic new man cave first…

