Actress Ali Wentworth and news anchor George Stephanopoulos live in a $6.5million New York apartment with children Elliot, 18, and Harper, 16, but the family are serial movers and have lived in six different homes over 10 years.

Their former residence in Washington, D.C., a Colonial revival property, was nothing like their modern apartment now. In an interview for Elle Decor, Ali revealed exactly what the interiors of her stunning home were like at the time.

"George allowed one wall to be turned into a museum of natural history," the star told the publication. Referring to her mammoth collection of seashells that she had acquired since she was a child.

Their home featured on the cover of Elle Decor

"I acquired specimens left to Harvard University by my maternal grandmother, Janet Elliott Wulsin," explained Ali. These sentimental keepsakes were then the catalyst for her breathtaking interior design style.

The beautiful seashells were displayed in the living room, creating a nod to the ocean and to Ali's family.

Since Ali and George have relocated to New York, fans have seen glimpses into their stunning abode online – but there have been no signs of the epic shell collection.

The family have downsized their home

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

Perhaps the downsize was the reason the ornaments aren't on display or maybe they are in a room we are yet to see. Either way, their homey apartment, decorated with help from Michael S. Smith, is seriously beautiful with high ceilings and antique furniture.

The stars have made their apartment very cosy

But we can’t help but wonder how long it will be before Ali and George get itchy feet and decide to take the plunge with a new property purchase…

