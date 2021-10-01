Amy Robach stuns inside opulent living room in New York home The GMA host lives in Manhattan

Amy Robach has only just returned to New York after running the Berlin Marathon – but she's jumped straight back into her usual routine.

The Good Morning America star donned her finest sportswear for another jog around her neighbourhood, but before she left home, she gave fans a peek inside her opulent living room while tending to a spot of vacuuming.

Amy looked incredible in her skintight leggings and crop top as she manoeuvred the vacuum around the spacious room, which is flooded with natural light thanks to several floor-to-ceiling windows.

The floors appear to be greyish wood with a giant off-white rug filling the centre of the room with a circular coffee table in the middle.

She has a pinkish-beige sofa pushed up against the windows and white exposed brick walls which help reflect the light. One stunning feature which Amy only did earlier this month was her jet-black feature walls.

Amy's monochrome living room is gorgeous

She shared the makeover process with her fans on Instagram, posting a clip of herself standing at the top of a set of very tall ladders as she transformed her impressive white walls to black.

"Decided on a whim to go bold and paint my living room black and I'm in LOVE. I used @benjaminmoore #abyss - it's amazing how warm, cozy and elegant it looks - highly recommend! Thanks to my ladder helper @nikespina cuz it’s scary up there," she wrote.

It wasn't just Amy who fell in love with the outcome as her fans quickly commented on the dramatic new look. "It looks great! And how impressive that you did it yourself," wrote one, while another added: "I love black walls in houses!!!"

Even her GMA co-star, Michael Strahan, weighed in and quipped: "I have a few rooms that need some paint if you’re bored!"

Amy's favourite room in the house is her kitchen

Amy and her husband, Andrew Shue, have a pretty amazing home in the Big Apple and she previously admitted that her industrial kitchen is her absolute favourite room after renovating it in 2020.

"I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said during a video tour with Mara Schiavocampo. She showed off the quartz countertops, made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and the white herringbone tiles.

