Coleen Rooney reveals epic garden addition - we bet her sons love it

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have an insane family mansion in Cheshire worth a whopping £6million, and Coleen has just unveiled a fun garden addition we bet the boys love.

Coleen took to Instagram to share a photograph of her two eldest sons, Kai and Klay and behind them, a huge outdoor play area could be observed.

Their patio doors open out to a small, paved area and on the grass sits a large wooden construction with a noughts and crosses game, a watchtower with binoculars as well as climbing apparatus.

Playtime at the Rooney household is epic

The massive playground is perfect to keep their brood entertained, especially their youngest two boys Kit and Cass who are both under five.

The Rooneys are in good company as it is reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have a large adventure playground at their mansion for son Archie and one day daughter Lilibet to play on.

Their family home is so stylish

Coleen's garden is flanked with shrubbery ensuring lots of privacy for the family and some plant pots filled with flowers could be seen by the door.

Various Instagram posts have allowed fans to see inside their house too, and it has immaculate monochrome décor and stylish furnishings throughout. Their palatial residence could be an actual show home – and we're green with envy!

However, the family are set to upgrade to a huge £20million mansion soon in the same area and it sounds even more amazing.

Their modern kitchen is massive

The six-bedroom megamansion will have its own cinema room, an indoor swimming pool, a snooker room and a football pitch to keep everyone smiling. The 40-acre plot also boasts a stable area and an orangery!

While lots of the features may be aimed at the children, the Rooneys will also have their very own wine cellar making the home a brilliant party pad.

