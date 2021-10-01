Gino D'Acampo's fans spot personalised kitchen feature in sweet photo with daughter Mia The TV chef paid tribute to his family

This Morning star Gino D'Acampo shares his passion for cooking with his daughter Mia, and the pair took to the kitchen on Thursday to whip up an incredible dessert.

The TV chef shared snaps of himself and his eight-year-old daughter smiling at one another as they held a tin full of raw batter, before revealing the impressive cake had risen to double its size in the oven.

Both snaps were taken inside the kitchen at the family's Hertfordshire home, but did you spot the sweet personalised touch in the background?

Sitting on the metal lip of the extraction fan was six jars of Nutella, each with a personalised label that spelt out the names of his family members. As well as Gino and his wife Jessica, they also featured his three children's names in order of age: Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and Mia, eight, followed by their surname D'Acampo.

The room is decorated with a marble splashback behind the oven that continues on the island unit where Gino was preparing his cake. White cupboards and built-in appliances can be seen behind the father-daughter duo.

Gino has added personalised Nutella jars to his Hertfordshire kitchen

In a previous photo, where Gino and Mia were once again showing off their culinary skills, there also appeared to be a window seat with pastel green cushions.

"Today Mia and I made a Japanese wobbly cake…..DELICIOUS…..GDx," he captioned the latest photos. Several followers immediately spotted the Nutella, writing: "Am I the only one noticing the cool names on the Nutella jars in the background," and: "The Nutella jars so cutee."

The TV chef previously showed his daughter baking

Meanwhile, others complimented Gino and Mia on their cake, with one commenting: "Recipe please," and another adding: "That sponge looks perfect." A third remarked: "This cake looks amazing. Have you got the recipe for this cake? I love your @nutella name jars above your stove."

The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star splits his time between his two homes: his £1.25million Hertfordshire home and his second home in Italy.

Gino's rustic kitchen at his home in Sardinia

Both have unusual features inside that Gino has revealed to his fans – the former has a glass cabinet filled with Marvel and DC superhero memorabilia, while the latter is decorated with a portrait of himself and his family as The Simpsons.

However, the TV star's home in Sardinia has a very different style to his British abode, with rustic interiors including stone and wooden accents. His kitchen, for example, features orange and white tiled worktops, wooden cabinets, and saucepans hanging from a rail on one wall.

