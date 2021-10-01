Dan Walker reveals incredible new home sauna – inspired by Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova

Dan Walker is taking the advice of his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova, not only when it comes to learning his dance routines but also when it comes to his health – enter his new sauna!

The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram to show off the sauna in his garage at home, which aims to help with his body's recovery from dancing.

The 44-year-old posed for a photo in his dressing gown with the sauna in the background, next to a floor lamp and in front of an exposed brick wall.

"Now then… on the recommendation of my professional partner @nadiyabychkova I have hired an infrared sauna (dressing gown optional).

"She says it’s amazing for recovery from the aches & pains you get from dancing for hours. It has also improved my sleep.

"Thanks to the lads from @sunandhealthinternational who managed to put it together in the dark (I forgot there was no light in garage. I have now chucked a temporary lamp in there)."

The BBC Breakfast star has hired an infrared sauna for his garage

His followers shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Ooh I have wanted something like that for ages," and a second remarking: "This is brilliant!! I’ve been looking at these but didn’t know you could hire one!"

Dan lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie. A former photoshoot shared a better look at their kitchen, which is decorated with white walls, marl grey cupboards and cobalt blue splashes, but this is the first time Dan has shared a peek inside his garage.

Dan's kitchen at his home in Sheffield

Despite his impressive first performance on Strictly, he recently spoke candidly about his worries for Saturday night. Dan wrote: "I'll be honest with you… it's hard going this week. I'm really busy with work and - so far - despite @nadiyabychkova being brilliant - not much is going in."

He added: "It's incredibly technical and I have to get my body into all sorts of positions it has never been in before. It's amazing how much work goes in to making it look like it isn't much work.

"Hopefully we'll have it in decent shape by the weekend #TeamWalkova." We're sure his infrared sauna will come in handy!

