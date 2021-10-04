﻿
gogglebox-sophie-pete-home

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's home she purchased from brother Pete – inside

Sophie admitted she 'sneakily' moved in

Nichola Murphy

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford share a stunning home in Blackpool, but they actually didn't initially intend to live together.

PHOTOS: Gogglebox stars' epic homes - unseen rooms revealed

The property was originally purchased by Pete, but his sister bought the home off him after she "sneakily" moved in. The TV star told The Metro: "We live in the same house. Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, ‘I’m not going home.’ That’s how I moved in. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox Tom Malone Jr's brand-new home revealed

"Then I bought the house off Pete. So now we still live together but instead of me living with Pete, Pete lives with me." Pete added: "Yeah, weird, innit? It’s almost like she had a plan moving in!"

Take a look at the glimpses the pair have shared inside their home…

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's living room

gogglebox-sophie-living-room

The living room is the logical place to start since fans have often been given peeks inside while they film the Channel 4 show. The siblings, who joined Gogglebox in 2018, have added a splash of colour to their rustic living room with a mustard yellow armchair and matching footstool. 

MORE: Gogglebox's Giles and Mary's eccentric country cottage is not what it seems

Positioned in front of a brick-effect wall, the main grey sofa is covered with blankets and bright pink scatter cushions. A wooden coffee table sits in the middle of the room, tying in with the shelf holding family photos in the background.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's kitchen

pete-kitchen

Pete was pictured preparing for a BBQ in their white kitchen, which includes matching tiles and cupboards as well as wooden floors and worktops.

sophie-mugs

Many of their cupboards are filled with their quirky mug collection, which Sophie admitted totals over 80 now!

pete-sophie-kitchen-hallway

Another snap revealed they have a large grey fridge-freezer and a double oven, and the floorboards lead into their light, neutral entrance hall.

MORE: Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig move into Brighton apartment – details

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's garden

sophie-home-garden

Outside, Sophie and Pete have a small decking space next to the house, a lawn and a bench – ideal for enjoying a drink in the warmer weather. They also appear to have a hot tub tucked around the corner next to a tree.

Pete revealed in September that he had tied the knot with his partner Paige Yeomans, and that they have welcomed a baby son. It's not clear whether Pete and his family will continue to live with Sophie or if they have plans to move into a new property.

SEE: Inside Grey's Anatomy stars' real-life homes: From Ellen Pompeo to Patrick Dempsey

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about gogglebox

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back