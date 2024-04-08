Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford's family life: from rarely-pictured siblings to famous uncle

Sibling duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford are without a doubt one of Gogglebox's most popular pairings. The brother and sister from Blackpool often have us giggling away with their quick wit and cracking banter. But how much do you know about their lives away from the Channel 4 show?

From their other siblings to their famous great uncle and partners, here's all you need to know…

Pete and Sophie's siblings and family

While they've never appeared on the show, Pete and Sophie have two other siblings: another brother, Harry, and sister, Lucy.

© @sophiesandiford1/Instagram Sophie and Pete with their siblings Harry and Lucy

Taking to Instagram in 2019, Sophie marked her little sister's milestone 21st birthday with a sweet post. Sharing various photos of Lucy, the Gogglebox star penned: "Happy 21st birthday to my little sister. So proud of the lovely, funny and beautiful person you are! Don't ever change girly!

"Can't wait for a little birthday beverage later. Love you forever world." How sweet!

Like Harry and Lucy, Sophie and Pete's parents, Julie and Paul, are rarely referenced on the show. However, Sophie has previously posted photos with her mum on social media – and they look so alike! See the photo below.

© @sophiesandiford1/Instagram Sophie and her mum Julie look so alike!

Pete and Sophie's famous great-uncles

Pete and Sophie aren't the only famous faces in their family as they're related to Barry Elliott and Paul Elliott of The Chuckle Brothers.

Following Barry's death in 2018, Pete shared a throwback snap of himself with his 'uncle', writing: "We are lucky enough to call him Uncle Barry."

Then in 2019, Paul shared a selfie with Pete, Sophie and their sister Lucy. He wrote in the caption: "Look who we had a very nice lunch with @pinklarkholme #ProudUncle."

© @PaulChuckle2/X Pete and Sophie are related to The Chuckle Brothers

One surprised fan asked if the Gogglebox stars were related to Paul, who replied: "We most certainly are."

Pete and Sophie's partners and home lives

When he's not busy filming Gogglebox, Pete can be found at home with his wife Paige and their two adorable children, Jimmy, two, and ten-month-old baby girl Eva.

© Instagram Pete Sandiford and his wife Paige

Pete, a building company boss, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige in 2021 and welcomed their first son the same year. Their family expanded again in June last year with the arrival of their daughter Eva.

© Instagram Pete with his son Jimmy

Pete films at Sophie's home for the Channel 4 show and while the pair previously lived together, the dad-of-two has since bought a home of his own, where he lives with his wife and children.

WATCH: Pete plays with his adorable son Jimmy on Gogglebox

Sophie previously revealed that her house was initially Pete's before she bought it from him. The TV star told The Metro in 2020: "We live in the same house. Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, I'm not going home'. That's how I moved in.

"Then I bought the house off Pete. So now we still live together but instead of me living with Pete, Pete lives with me."

Like her brother, Sophie is also in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Ben McKeown. The couple first went public with their romance in April 2022 when the florist shared a snap of the pair attending a wedding with Pete and Paige.

© @sophiesandiford1/Instagram Sophie is dating Irishman Ben McKeown

Sophie's most recent snap of the couple was posted in June last year and shows the pair looking super loved up, with Sophie's arms wrapped around her boyfriend's neck. She kept the caption simple, dropping a red love heart.