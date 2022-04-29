Gogglebox homes you've totally forgotten about See inside the private residences of the Channel 4 stars

Peering into the living rooms of our favourite families on Gogglebox is the highlight of our week, but what about the stars that have left the show? Here are the stunning homes of the families of Gogglebox past that we bet you've already forgotten about…

Steph and Dom

Steph and Dom no longer appear on the show

When Steph and Dom appeared on the show they featured from their home-cum-hotel The Salutation. Their cream sofa with mini bar set up next to it received a lot of airtime, and the rest of their grand home was pretty special too with 3.7acres of land and Chelsea Flower Show winning gardens!

The couple sold their hotel

The Grade I listed property was bought by Steph and Dom in 2004 and they have since sold the 17-bedroom Kent property.

The Michaels

The Michael family had a bold living room on the show

The Michael family's vibrant family home was one of our favourites to admire, with late father Andy's floral armchair and their eclectic décor.

Louis revealed the family hallway in this mirror selfie

A space that didn't get shown on the Channel 4 show was the family's palatial looking hallway with gold ornate mirror and statement monochrome tiled floor.

The Tappers

The Tapper family have a pristine garden

The Tapper family showed off their garden space online while celebrating Nikki and Johnathan's wedding anniversary. They have an enclosed space which is fenced off and what appears to be AstroTurf has been laid on the floor.

Their modern home is so beautiful

For Amy's 21st birthday, the inside of their home was decorated, and, in the background, fans could admire the property's modern bi-fold doors opening out to the garden.

Amy allowed fans to see inside the family bathroom

Amy posed in the bath for an ad on her Instagram page, revealing the family's hotel-worthy washroom. We love the chic grey tiles and the freestanding tub. Dreamy!

The Moffatts

The Moffatts used to be regulars on the show

It's easy to forget that I'm A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt started out on Gogglebox! The Moffatts appeared week in week out from their humble living room with leather sofas, blue walls and a pine coloured coffee table.

Betty has shown off her new lounge online

Mother Betty has since shared a new-look living room on her social media, revealing grey carpets, a traditional-looking fireplace with oak beam and a cosy footstool that their pet dog clearly enjoys.

Scarlett no longer lives in the family home and has a jaw-dropping pad of her own that she has showcased online many times.

