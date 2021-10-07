Monty Don's followers are no strangers to his garden, with the star often sharing glimpses inside Longmeadow, Herefordshire, but many were surprised to see his latest "uninvited visitor."

Standing near an apple at the edge of his garden was a brown cow, who appeared to be munching on some of the fruit in the latest Instagram photo. "An uninvited visitor to the garden today.. A couple of cows broke in through the boundary fence. Luckily more interested in the apple trees rather than the borders and leapt the fence when politely asked to move on…" the Gardeners' World star wrote.

Many of his followers jumped at the opportunity to share their best cow puns, with one commenting: "Asked to move on or moooove on?" Meanwhile, others praised his apple trees, writing: "Who can blame them, the apples look enticing," and: "I’d probably do the same if I saw those fresh juicy apples hanging there every day!"

Monty has owned the garden since 1991 with his wife Sarah. He has previously opened up about how he enjoys letting the grass grow to help with the wildlife of his garden, telling Radio Times: "Cutting grass burns lots of fossil fuel, makes a filthy noise and is about the most injurious thing you can do to wildlife.

The Gardeners' World star revealed cows had broken into his garden

"Whereas letting grass grow, which is, after all, a pretty passive thing to do, is probably the single most effective thing you can do in any garden of any size to encourage particularly insect life, but also small mammals, invertebrates, reptiles." But we're not sure he had cows in mind!

On his website, Monty explained that the garden has gone through a major transformation over the past two decades. Unlike the pristine hedges and colourful plants that now feature on his Instagram page, the 66-year-old explained it was originally just an abandoned field.

The star completely renovated the garden after buying it in 1991

"When we bought this house in October 1991, the garden consisted of a 2 acre abandoned field out the back and a much smaller area in the front covered in builder’s rubble. That was it. There was one tree - the hazel in what is now the Spring Garden – and everything else was rough grass, nettles and brambles," he said.

