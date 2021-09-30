7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re well versed in how brilliant eBay is for finding the best fashion for less – be it a high street coat we’ve been lusting over or finding a dress Kate Middleton wore that promptly sold out. It’s also the best place for shopping designer homeware with a discount via eBay Home Outlet.

MORE: The top rated mattresses to buy right now

And since shopping eBay is an art, we’ve got a host of insider hacks for shopping its designer homeware outlet and finding your dream pieces – you can thank us later.

Don’t always use brand names

eBay’s Home Outlet carries some of the best names in homeware, including MADE.com, Heals and The White Company, but some of the best bargains are non-brand names.

Set of 2 armless flannelette dining chairs, £72.99, eBay Home Outlet

If there’s a style or furniture piece you’re looking to buy, search for that rather than the brand name - you’ll discover a host of pieces you’ll have otherwise missed.

READ: 11 TikTok Diy projects you should never try, according to experts

Use exact names of products – but try others too

If there is an exact piece of homeware or home accessory you’re in the market for, take a few approaches.

The White Company braided rug, RRP £495, NOW £374.99, eBay Home Outlet

Start with a search for the item with the exact name of it and then try searching via the sort of piece it is too. Sometimes, you’ll find the pieces aren’t named the same or there’s a spelling mistake on the listing.

Keep an eye on out of season products

We went crazy for garden furniture and accessories earlier in the year, and there was such a demand that they sold out! Stay one step ahead and think about the pieces you’ll want next year.

Garden swing chair, RRP £279.99, NOW £179.99, eBay Home Outlet

One of the easiest ways to bag a bargain homeware piece is to search for out of season stock. So now’s the time to be thinking about your garden transformation for 2022.

Follow and save your searches

Searching for something specific? Search for it on eBay and hit ‘follow your search’ – eBay will keep an eye on your search for you, and send you notifications if something pops up along the same lines.

Cox & Cox two drawer console table, RRP £350, NOW £149.99, eBay Home Outlet

Consider refurbished products

eBay’s Home Outlet offers certified refurbished products for less, across the whole spectrum of homeware.

Nectar certified refurbished memory foam boxed double mattress, RRP £699.99, NOW £269.99, eBay Home Outlet

These items have been professionally refurbished and are like new – just a fraction of the RRP.

MORE: How to decorate your house according to your horoscope

READ: 23 bright home accessories to add some colour to your decor

Check the small print

Buying furniture and big ticket items can be expensive, so it’s important to check the small print.

The White Company chandelier ceiling pendant light, RRP £495, NOW £349.99, eBay Home Outlet

eBay Home Outlet handily offers a 30 day returns policy, meaning you can rest assured if you change your mind or the measurements don’t quite fit. (But make sure you give those a second glance too!)

Make a reasonable offer

Even with eBay Home Outlet, some listings offer the chance for you to make an offer – saving you even more.

Ercol oak dining set, £1,800, eBay Home Outlet

Don’t be afraid to be cheeky and offer a little less than the asking price. The ‘Make an Offer’ button has been added for a reason!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.