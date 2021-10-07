4 simple ways to save £400 a year on your energy bills Green changes could save you big

The energy crisis is dominating the news with gas and electricity prices continuing to increase, crippling many households, so how can you save money on your energy bills?

Research by Ocean Finance has revealed that you could save £399.40 per year on gas and electric bills by switching on smart features in your home. From smart meters to smart bulbs, here are the four changes that could save you money…

1. Save £207 per year by switching to smart bulbs

The average cost of an incandescent bulb costs £12.40 to buy and power annually, however, the eco-friendlier LED smart bulb costs just £2.05 – so that's a huge saving of £10.35 per bulb! With this in mind, switching 20 bulbs in your house could save you £207 each year.

Smart switches could save you money in the longrun

2. Save £120 per year by installing a smart thermostat

A smart thermostat allows you to control your heating from your phone, which can reduce your energy usage and bring down your bills. According to British Gas, switching to a smart thermostat can save you a huge £120 a year. While, of course, a smart thermostat has an upfront cost of around £200, your reduced energy bills could offset the cost in two years.

Turn off appliances when they aren't in use

3. Save £80 per year with smart plugs

Research by The Energy Savings Trust reveals that Brits waste £80 a year on average by leaving appliances on standby (guilty as charged). So, installing smart plugs could be your answer as an app allows you to switch off easily.

Smart plugs cost around £60 for nine plugs, which should last for a decade if cared for properly. This means after your initial cost, you could save an average of £80 per year.

You can get a smart meter for free

4. Save £37 per year with a FREE smart meter

According to the government's Smart Meter Roll-Out Cost-Benefit Analysis, installing a smart meter could save you £36.93 on your gas and electricity bills per year – and the initiative means they are free to install.

The report explains a smart meter could reduce your gas bills by 2.7%, which is the equivalent of £17.25, plus a 3% reduction in electricity usage, which equals a saving of £19.68 – totalling £36.93 per year.

