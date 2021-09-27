Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig move into Brighton apartment – details The Gogglebox stars are leaving behind their iconic sofa

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig let Gogglebox viewers into the living room of their beautiful Brighton home while they filmed the popular Channel 4 show, but now they are leaving behind their property – so where are they moving to?

Stephen told HELLO! that the couple and their three pet dogs – Babs, Princess and Betsey Boo – won't be travelling far, choosing to stay nearby in Brighton. However, they have "upgraded to a beautiful regency apartment" which we are sure will be equally as stunning as their former home.

Daniel marked the end of an era by sharing a photo with his Instagram followers on Sunday as they prepared to say goodbye to their former home, which we're sure holds lots of memories for them.

He posting a snap of the pair in the kitchen, complete with high-gloss pastel cupboards, wooden work surfaces and olive green walls. He wrote in the caption: "Ciao beautiful house and thank you."

Fans quickly rushed to congratulate them and wish them luck in their new house. One commented: "Oh good luck lads on your new adventure," and a second wrote: "Every happiness in your new home x." A third added: "Give us a tour please x."

And it seems as though the TV stars – who tied the knot in July 2018 – will be making some big changes to their new interior, replacing some staple pieces of furniture.

The Gogglebox stars are moving into a new apartment in Brighton

Daniel posted a photo of their brown leather Chesterfield sofa, which sat on top of herringbone flooring with a bookshelf, drinks cabinet and wall plant positioned against the dark blue wall in the background – a familiar sight for Gogglebox fans.

"Saying goodbye to this amazing couch. So many laughs and giggles with @stephengwebb1971. Lots more laughs to come on our new sofa. In our new pad. #gogglebox," he added.

Daniel revealed they are not taking their leather sofa

Although upping sticks can be a very stressful process, Stephen and Daniel appeared to be very organised. Not only did Stephen show off their neatly stacked moving boxes sitting in the hallway one week ahead of their move, but they also celebrated moving day with a drink in the pub.

We can't wait to see inside their new place!

