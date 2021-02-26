Gogglebox's Steph and Dom have practically doubled the value of their grand home The Salutation could be yours for £5million

Gogglebox originals Steph and Dom are selling their beloved home, a hotel called The Salutation which featured heavily on the hit Channel 4 show. After buying it for £2.6million, which was a steal at the time, the couple have listed it on the market for almost double at £5million.

REVEALED: Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more

The Grade I listed property was bought by Steph and Dom in 2004 and its popularity skyrocketed when they appeared on Four in a Bed and Gogglebox, thrusting the pair and their five-star home into the limelight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui reveals hilarious kitchen secret

During their time on Gogglebox, the quirky couple spent lots of time quaffing fancy drinks on the sofa, much to the viewers' delight, showing off glimpses of their very grand abode.

The upscale property has 17 rooms in total

The Kent residence consists of 17 bedrooms in total, split over a few different buildings, and it was designed and built by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1912. It also has a 60-capacity restaurant on site, where the couple used to serve up the finest fare.

SEE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Viewers loved seeing their home on the show

The exterior of the property is on par with its stunning interiors, as there is 3.7acres of land and some of the gardens won Gold at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show!

It is reported by the Daily Mail that Steph and Dom spent £2.5million and five years renovating the property, so they would in fact be making a loss to sell it for the £5million asking price.

The immaculate grounds are award winning

As quoted by The Mirror, Dom said: "We're looking for £5m for the purchase price. We ideally want to sell the building. It has been our lives, our home, our joy - our stage for Gogglebox.

The Salutation is on the market for £5million

MORE: Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one

"It is such a beautiful building. But we are just too old and exhausted, and don't have the energy to run it anymore."

The hotel has welcomed many famous faces including Nigel Farage, Emily Blunt and Prince Andrew.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.