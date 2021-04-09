Scarlett Moffatt's plush home is covid secure – take a tour

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt purchased her forever home with boyfriend Scott Dobinson back in December 2020, and it has recently undergone a huge transformation complete with COVID-friendly non-touch flushes and taps that operate on a sensor.

The presenter uploaded a video tour to her 2million followers on Instagram, where she showcased the futuristic hygiene features as well as the home's stunning interiors – and she even showed fans her private cinema room complete with stage and fully stocked American-style fridge.

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt shows fans around her amazing home

Despite it looking like a Hollywood mansion with chandeliers, neon signs and marble floors, the star mentioned that she still loves a bargain and has picked up cheap pieces from high street shops like The Range, and she has also taken inspiration from fellow celebrities Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon.

The star even has a balcony at her house

Scarlett accompanied the preview with a detailed caption: "Hope you enjoyed a little tour round our Bonnie barn. If you want more updates follow our Insta @ourbonniebarn I’ve asked all the companies we’ve bought from and been gifted for some discount codes for you lovely lot. This is not affiliated I get no money in return for this, I just think it’s good to support small businesses & I love a bargain #interior #home #homeinterior"

Scarlett moved into her new home late last year

The star then went on list all of retailers she used to kit out her amazing home, giving her followers discounts for some of the brands so that they can copy her look.

During the tour, the star explained that she is still planning on something "very fancy" for the space under her stairs – we can't wait for the big reveal!

It is not the first property that the I'm A Celebrity star has owned though, as she bought her first residence back in 2017, and some of the items actually came with her to her new abode.

