Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has shared some exciting news with her fans! The 30-year-old has bought her first home with her boyfriend Nat.

Giving followers a glimpse of their "forever home", the couple revealed that they have purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they plan to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

In a new Instagram account for the house, aptly called Through my Keyhole, Ellie wrote: "Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who's followed so far!! We're looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well.

"We're so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!"

She added: "I'm so excited that I've more or less kitted the living room out already as that's gonna be the first room on the list.

Ellie Warner and her boyfriend Nat have bought this house in Leeds

"Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook marketplace but can't wait to get in and start making this house our home." [sic]

In another post, Ellie said: "The dorma room is the master bedroom with ensuite and hopefully one day when we've saved enough pennies we can extend out the back, bifold doors, Velux windows you know the drill! That’s gonna be a lonnnng way off yet and we’re lucky there’s plenty of space downstairs!" [sic]

Ellie with her sister Izzy - the pair star in Gogglebox together

Ellie, who first joined Channel 4's Gogglebox in 2015 with her sister Izzi, will no doubt have a busy few months ahead. The house comes with a large garden, a patio and a side porch - very impressive!

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Congrats and good luck. Can't wait to see what you do with it." Another remarked: "Super exciting! Looking forward to watching your house journey." A third post read: "You'll have some fun with that I reckon, good luck."

