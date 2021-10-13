Sad news for the Queen as Scottish neighbour dies aged 102 He was laird of the Invercauld estate

The Queen received some sad news this week after it was announced that her next-door neighbour at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, has passed away aged 102.

Captain Alwyne Arthur Compton Farquharson of Invercauld and Monaltrie, 16th Chief of Clan Farquharson, sadly died on 6 October at his home in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk. Born on 1 May 1919, he was believed to be the longest-serving clan chief in Scotland and was the chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games on Deeside for 73 years.

Captain Alwyne is survived by his wife Patricia and five stepchildren from his two marriages. According to Eastern Daily Press, Captain Alwyne's stepson Tom de Winton described him as "one of the most kindest and loyal people" and said he retired to be with Patricia at Brancaster Staithe where he sailed and took part in shooting.

Captain Alwyne Arthur Compton Farquharson of Invercauld and Monaltrie

Although he spent much of his time in Norfolk, he was also laird of the Invercauld estate in Aberdeenshire, which makes him a close neighbour of the Queen's Scottish residence that she formerly shared with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty only recently returned to Windsor Castle from her annual summer break at Balmoral, where she usually stays in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

Invercauld Castle in Royal Deeside

Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the 50,000 estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and was famously called a "paradise in the Highlands" by the Queen.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke out about the royal family's love of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said. "I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time."

