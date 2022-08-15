The Queen's vast home with 35-acre garden she's never even lived in The monarch's royal residence goes unoccupied

The Queen has an impressive collection of royal residences including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle. But do you know that there's a grand house she's never ever lived in?

Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but it is currently unoccupied. Her Majesty has never chosen to live in the property because, when in Windsor, the Queen resides at her very own castle, which is the world's largest occupied one!

Frogmore House gets its name from the abundance of frogs that inhabit the marshland around the grounds. It is also home to the royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

Now, it is used as a public attraction and the website explains the house is "open to pre-booked groups of 15 or more people during August 2022" and there a three charity days where individuals can visit. A house and garden guided tour costs £28.50 per person.

The inside of the home, which is full of precious art and antiques, is kept top secret as photographs are forbidden.

Frogmore House sits within the grounds of Windsor Castle

The residence has played host to important royal occasions over the years such as the wedding reception of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly and then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen has never lived at the royal residence

Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the same estate, was granted by the Queen to be the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After significant renovations, the couple moved into the home on the Queen's Windsor estate in April 2019, shortly before their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born.

They kept the property as their UK base after their decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US in 2020, and they even allowed Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie to reside there for a while.

