The Queen changes visiting rules at her home Her Majesty will be spending the summer at Balmoral

The Queen will be spending the summer at Balmoral Castle, while she continues to mourn the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip, and her incredible home has just changed its visiting policy. The public can now purchase a seven-day return ticket for the castle to revisit the estate unlimited times within that week.

GALLERY: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

The unprecedented changes see a brand-new ticket introduced, and this exciting news was announced on the official Instagram page for Balmoral Castle. The post was a glorious photograph of the estate on a sunny day and the caption read: "We are delighted to be launching our new seven-day return ticket!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's beautiful love story

"Our visitors always find it hard to leave the Balmoral Estate, so we thought we would help you stay a little while longer! Add £10 per person to your ticket price and for the following seven days you can return to the estate as many times as you like. Available from the Balmoral Gate House on the day of initial entry."

A new visitor ticket has launched at Balmoral Castle

The social media account has 37,000 followers and many royal fans commented on the post, admiring the picturesque scenery. One said: "What a wonderful garden," and another added: "This picture is totally amazing."

MORE: Will Prince Charles ever live at Buckingham Palace?

RELATED: The Queen's homes that you can actually visit in 2021

Her Majesty has enjoyed many summers at Balmoral

Her Majesty's stunning royal residence is often showcased online, and as well as the immaculate gardens, the incredible wildlife gets celebrated via Instagram.

It is no surprise that the breathtaking wildlife shots have garnered an outpouring of adoration from followers. An up-close image of the butterfly received comments like, "Amazing! I have never seen a butterfly like that one", and, "That is UNREAL". Other animals captured on camera include rare red squirrels and nocturnal pine martens.

The Scottish residence is full of wildlife

REVEALED: The Queen's home that she has never lived

It is believed that the monarch will be staying at her private Craigowan Lodge within the grounds, while the public enjoy having a look around the vast and truly mesmerising building of Balmoral Castle.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.