The Queen's home could be mistaken for a wildlife park Her Majesty spends her summers at Balmoral

It is reported that the Queen will be heading to Balmoral at the end of the month, a little earlier than her usual summertime trip, as she continues to grieve for her late husband Prince Philip.

One glance at the Instagram page for this gorgeous royal residence, and you could be fooled into thinking it is in fact a wildlife reserve, as it has become home to an array of beautiful animals.

Most recently, one of the ground's secret cameras captured a stunning capercaillie grouse roaming free and fans were mesmerised by the footage. One user wrote: "Awesome piece of film, wonderful to watch", and another simply said: "Spectacular!"

The wildlife at Balmoral is incredible

The Balmoral Castle and Estate Instagram feed has over 36k followers, and the other incredible animals that feature on the grid are rare red squirrels, nocturnal pine martens and huge peacock butterflies.

The Balmoral team capture the most amazing animal photographs

It is no surprise that these breathtaking wildlife shots have garnered an outpouring of adoration from Instagram followers. The up-close image of the butterfly received comments like, "Amazing! I have never seen a butterfly like that one", and, "That is UNREAL".

It is believed that the monarch will be staying at her private Craigowan Lodge, and therefore she will have access to the acres of glorious land around the property, so she will be able to enjoy many of these creatures in person.

The Queen usually resides at Balmoral from August

Balmoral is a place that holds very dear memories for the royal family as this 'holiday home' provides a retreat where they can be a normal family away from the media spotlight.

In an ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke out about the wonder of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs!"

