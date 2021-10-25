The Queen's magical Christmas decoration plans at her royal homes revealed The monarch kicks off Christmas in November

Her Majesty the Queen will kick off Christmas celebrations next month as her festive decorations begin to go up in her royal homes – and the newly released plans sound incredible!

SEE: 10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

The monarch has spent most of her time at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, and even broke tradition last year by staying here instead of Sandringham for Christmas Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Christmas trees are always impressive

The castle will host its usual 20-ft Christmas Tree in St George's Hall for royal fans to admire, but this year there will be another impressive tree too.

Windsor Castle's Semi-State Rooms are sometimes closed to the public but this season they are open – and now the Crimson Drawing Room will feature a spectacular Christmas tree.

A lot of thought goes into the Queen's Christmas decor

In early December, the festive decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland will include a 15-ft Christmas tree in the Great Gallery, along with other seasonal decorations throughout the gorgeous State Rooms.

MORE: The one piece of cutlery that's banned at royal palaces

SHOP: 11 Royal Christmas decorations 2021: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

Her Majesty has a 20-ft tree in Windsor Castle

The Queen normally spends the festive season at her Norfolk home of Sandringham House, where she receives visits from her nearest and dearest.

It is believed that the festive decorations here are much more modest than in places such as Windsor Castle, as this displays in publicly open residences are there to enchant the crowds.

Attending the morning service on Christmas Day at St Mary Magdelene Church is another tradition that's stood the test of time for Her Majesty and her family.

Windsor Castle looks glorious over the festive season

It is also custom for the monarch to keep her decorations up until February in order to mark the anniversary of her father's death. King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and Her Majesty stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace.

Although décor plans for Buckingham Place are yet to be unveiled, we are sure they will be just as dazzling as the other residences.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.