The Queen keeps her Christmas decorations up until February – here's the heartbreaking reason why Her Majesty usually takes an extended break at the Sandringham Estate

Christmas is not the same for anyone this year, and that goes for the royal family too. The Queen has celebrated Christmas at Sandringham since the 1980s, but this year she will be staying in Windsor due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many families around the world will be taking down their Christmas decorations in January, one person who won't be following suit is the Queen - because she keeps them up to mark the anniversary of her father's death.

READ: 10 times the royal family have opened up about grief

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Windsor Castle's fairytale Christmas tree

he monarch and Duke of Edinburgh are said to disregard the tradition of taking down Christmas trees before Twelfth Night and instead keep the decorations up at the Sandringham Estate for another four weeks until 6 February.

The date is an important one for the Queen, as it marks the anniversary of her father's death. King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and she stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace. It is unknown whether she will mark the day at Windsor Castle in the same way this year.

The Queen is said to keep her decorations up until 6 February

It is believed by many to be bad luck to keep decorations up past Twelfth Night (5 January), or Epiphany (6 January) however it appears the Queen doesn't believe in these superstitions and has instead created her own traditions over the festive period.

GALLERY: Royal Christmas decorations you need to see

The Queen spends Christmas at the Sandringham Estate

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's former Christmas tree is bigger than an average home

And while her other residences at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are decked with huge 20ft Christmas trees and twinkling lights, the decorations at her Sandringham home are said to be much more understated.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.