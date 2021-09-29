The Queen's mind-blowing desk has the James Bond seal of approval - video Her Majesty's writing desk is seriously impressive

The new James Bond film may be full of cutting-edge gadgets, but Her Majesty the Queen has her very own 007-worthy piece of furniture – and it was made in 1785!

The Royal Collection Trust, which is owned by the monarchy, has a Roentgen mechanical desk which has been crafted with hidden compartments and secret contraptions.

A video released on Instagram revealed exactly how the desk operates, including the opening of secret panels and drawers at the turn of a key.

The wooden desk with its mechanical ingenuity looks the part too as it has been designed with pine, oak and mahogany which was imported from abroad.

The Queen's desk will blow your mind

The Queen's team lovingly restored the desk to ensure the mechanism works now as smoothly as it did when it was first created.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have spotted this iconic desk when the Queen made a cameo in a James Bond sketch for the London 2012 Olympics.

The desk featured in a James Bond spoof

In the clip, Her Majesty was sat writing at the desk when Daniel Craig, the James bond actor, entered the room. We're sure Mr Bond was very impressed by the Queen's secret gadgets.

This precious piece of furniture isn't currently on display to the public, but it did once feature in the Charles II exhibition at The Queen's Gallery where people could see it up close.

Kate Middleton also has a gorgeous work desk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also shown off their home office desks during the pandemic, and while they are not as jazzy as the Roentgen creation, they are still pretty beautiful.

Kate Middleton has a large wooden desk and a striped chair with wooden framing – and her workspace has been decorated with a pristine collection of Penguin clothbound classics.

Royal desks are often antiques

Prince William's home working space has a similarly large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

