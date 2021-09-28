6 of the strangest jobs inside the Queen's homes Her Majesty employs thousands of members of staff

The Queen has an impressive property portfolio of royal residences up and down the country, and for them to all run smoothly it takes an army of people. There are cleaners, chefs, personal assistants, gardeners and more – and here are some of the most unique jobs you'll find inside Her Majesty's walls.

1. Master of the Household

A role that requires coordination of all official and private events at a royal residence and this six-figure salary position also oversees the kitchen and housekeeping staff.

2. The Royal Horological Conservator

Ever wondered who changes all of Her Majesty's clocks when it is time to leap forward or back an hour? Well, The Royal Horological Conservator, of course. In total, there are 450 timepieces at Windsor Castle, 600 at Buckingham Palace and 50 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, all of which must be amended by hand.

The Queen employs someone to change the time on her clocks

3. Apothecary to the Household

A position currently held by GP Tim Evans, this essentially means the Queen's private doctor.

4. The Queen's Flag Sergeant

As the name suggests, this role oversees the operation of the flag. Lance Sergeant Patrick Nelson has held this position since 2017, and he is responsible for raising the Royal Standard from Buckingham Palace when the Queen is in residence and raising the Union Flag when she is not.

There is a Grand Carver for royal banquets

5. The Grand Carver

Royal banquets used to be regular occasions in grand royal households and so having someone specifically to hand carve your meat was quite appropriate. Although this happens less now, the role is still hereditarily filled – meaning this is one you can't apply for!

The royal libraries also need looking after

4. Upholsterer

Keeping the monarch's antique furniture in immaculate condition is no easy feat, and the upholsterer will work tirelessly to constantly update and restore pieces of furniture.

5. Royal Librarian

Each royal residence has its own library, which means there are a lot of books to look after. Of course, some of them are antique and therefore require careful preservation.

An employee is responsible for the Queen's horses

6. Groom for the Queen's horses

Horses play a big part in the Queen's life, ceremonially and personally, so someone needs to be in charge of looking after the beautiful animals. The Royal Household website explained that this role involves "all aspects of horse and pony care" and ensuring "the Royal Mews is kept in the very best condition".