Pregnant Helen Skelton makes big changes at country home weeks before due date The couple are expecting their third child

Helen Skelton is just months away from welcoming her third child, but she has bravely undertaken more home renovations in the meantime.

The Countryfile star shared a video tour inside her home in Yorkshire, where her husband Richie Myler was busy with his hammer in the upper levels of the property. Walking up the bare wooden staircase, which had clearly been covered in carpets in the past, Helen walked into one room with a pitched roof where broken wood covered the floorboards. They had been pulled down to reveal wooden beams underneath – and Richie was in the process of doing the same thing to the opposite room.

WATCH: Helen Skelton reveals husband's major home transformation

"He promised this would be merely a decorating job…" Helen wrote, before adding: "Yet here we are @richiemyler."

It appears as though the couple may have a busy few weeks if they are hoping to finish the project in time for their baby's due date, which is scheduled for New Year's Eve.

Helen and her rugby league player husband Richie live in Yorkshire with their two sons Ernie and Louis.

The TV star has recently renovated her bathroom

The family moved into their four-bedroom home in 2020, after relocating from France. They have since overhauled the house from top to bottom. "It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels," Helen explained to HELLO!.

"A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

The doting mother-of-two has shown off much of her home renovations on social media, including her kitchen. The open-plan space, which also acts as the dining and living room, is now fitted with green cabinets, white marble countertops and an island unit with pale pink lights overhead.

Helen Skelton's kitchen at her Yorkshire home

"When we lived in France, we had a massive island in the kitchen, and all our friends would come over with loads of plates of food and just dip in and out. That's what we wanted to recreate here."

Meanwhile, her brand-new bathroom follows a contemporary design which includes a tin bath positioned in front of a minimal stone wall with a small vase filled with eucalyptus and a candle. It is worlds away from the former design which had a basic white in-built bath with standard beige tiles and a retractable shower screen.

