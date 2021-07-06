Helen Skelton has now shown off most areas of her stunning family home in Yorkshire, but her bedroom has remained one of the few unseen rooms – until now.

The BBC Countryfile presenter shared a photo of her son sleeping in her room on Instagram, giving a better look at the modern space. It has a vaulted ceiling and cream walls with two black wall-mounted lights on either side of the double bed in the middle.

A large modern light fixture hangs overhead, but perhaps the most eye-catching feature is the circular window that sits high above her bed – where her son had managed to climb into to take a nap!

"The joy of my boy. Appreciates a 'period feature' as much as Mam.... only this cubby hole/round window is directly above my pillow. #home #boys #renovation #homesweethome #bedroom #interiors," Helen captioned the post.

Her fans were understandably both surprised and impressed by the snap, and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"No idea how he managed that!! Tricky climb! Maybe a future mountaineer?" wrote one follower, and another added: "That’s impressive." A third remarked: "How did he get up there?"

Helen shares her beautiful home with her husband Richie Myler and their two children Ernie, six, and Louis, four. She has been overhauling her house since they purchased it in January 2020, including creating an epic bedroom for her boys which she compared to Cirque du Soleil.

It is complete with bespoke bunk beds, a tree-inspired climbing wall and black gymnastics rings fixed to the ceiling.

The TV star previously revealed that the designer she worked with asked the children for their opinions and talked them through the best choices.

"Husband thinks I am spoiling them. He’s probably right... I just wanted something fun for them, life’s too short right!". She added: "My kids climb on everything so this is perfect for them".

