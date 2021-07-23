Helen Skelton's fans spot unusual feature in luxurious summer house The TV star showed off a new part of her Yorkshire home

Countryfile star Helen Skelton's impressive garden in Yorkshire not only boasts a swimming pool, but also a stunning summer house with glass doors that open directly onto the space – and it looks so luxurious.

The TV star shared a snap of the outbuilding on social media, and many fans couldn't help but notice one particular feature.

Helen had decorated the room with herringbone wooden floors, which she said is "indestructible with kids", and white walls while a small white and black kitchen workspace could be seen against the back wall. A pale blue Smeg fridge sat next to it, which the star bought when she first married her partner Richie Myler.

To the right sat a cream sofa topped with natural round cushions and striped scatter cushions, with an arm chair and what appears to be a bench offering more seating around the coffee table.

On second glance, however, fans realised that Helen has used a wooden gym box as a seating and storage solution.

Countryfile's Helen showed off her summer house

"Loving the repurposed gym box/horse, brilliant", one commented, and another added: "That gym box brings back a lot of memories (good ones) from school doing gymnastics! Bet schools don’t use those any more!"

A third remarked: "Loving the gym vault box @helenskelton."

"Grateful for another year around the sun.... spending every night in the summer house at the min because in weather like this it’s like being on holiday," Helen wrote in her caption, and she went on to explain where a lot of her furniture and decorations are from.

The TV star's home also boasts a swimming pool

"Fridge @smeg_uk bought when we first got married 8 years ago but it didn’t actually fit in our house so it’s FINALLY got a home. Gym box bought at a vintage/antique auction @richiemyler tries to break it every time we move house," she said, adding that the wooden shelf above her kitchen was from Etsy.

The mother-of-two and her rugby league player husband Richie moved into their four-bedroom home in Yorkshire in 2020, and over the past week, Helen has been wowing fans with her garden photos.

In one snap, she was dressed in a stunning red swimsuit from New Look which several of her fans compared to Baywatch. She soaked up the sun around the swimming pool which is fenced off from the rest of the garden, perhaps to protect her two sons Ernie and Louis.

