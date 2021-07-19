Countryfile's Helen Skelton wows in red swimsuit in stunning poolside photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton made the most of the UK heatwave in her own back garden, soaking up the sun around her stunning outdoor swimming pool at her Yorkshire family home.

READ: Helen Skelton shares surprising bedroom photo of son – fans react

Dressed in an elegant red swimsuit from New Look, the TV star looked incredible in the poolside snap she shared to Instagram.

The patio area around the swimming pool is fenced off from the rest of the garden, perhaps to protect her two sons Ernie and Louis. Behind the wooden picket fence, wild bushes and small country paths lead up to her home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton gives us a tour inside her home

"Weekend well spent ..... how much dunking your big brother is acceptable. (Asking for a friend) #family #weekends #sunshine #summertime #uk #yorkshire #gardendays #pool #pooldays," Helen captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with several comparing her outfit and location to Baywatch. One fan wrote: "You just need to do a slow motion run with a lifebuoy to complete the look," and another added: "Auditioning for Baywatch?"

MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton gives us an exclusive tour of epic new home

RELATED: Helen Skelton's major bathroom transformation is total goals

The Countryfile star's snap was compared to Baywatch

Helen previously shared details about her new above ground, insulated pool with her followers as she modelled a green bikini while her son played in the water. The idyllic new garden addition even came as a surprise to her friends, with one writing: "Mate! You have a pool now? Whaaaaaaat?", and a second remarking: "Awe you finally did it!!"

Helen showed off her outdoor swimming pool in Yorkshire

The mother-of-two and her rugby league player husband Richie Myler moved into their four-bedroom home in Yorkshire in 2020. When she gave HELLO! an exclusive tour last year, Helen revealed the garden was the selling point of her home.

"We bought this house because of the garden. We're so lucky that the garden is huge – it's got all these different corners and pockets and that's because the family that lived here before spent so much energy out here and that's what made us love the house."

It features a swing for her children, a vegetable patch, a firepit her husband built, a BBQ shed/Santa's grotto, and now a pool too.

MORE: Helen Skelton's jaw-dropping kitchen revealed after renovation

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.