Countryfile's Helen Skelton gives us an exclusive tour of epic new home – watch

Helen Skelton moved into a new home in Yorkshire earlier this year, along with her rugby league player husband Richie Myler and their sons Ernie, five, and three-year-old Louis. The BBC Countryfile star has shared several glimpses of the property on social media, but never more so than in an exclusive tour for HELLO!.

As the family prepare to spend their first Christmas at the four-bedroom house after extensive renovation works, Helen showed us everything from her beautiful open-plan kitchen and dining room, to their living area complete with a 10ft-tall Christmas tree.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shows off her gorgeous country home

"Every year I say I'm not going to go mad, and then every year on 1 December, I run around frantically like a lunatic going over the top," she told us.

"I love this time of year and I'm conscious that in the blink of an eye the boys will be teenagers and not be interested in it at all."

Helen Skelton has a 10ft Christmas tree in the living room

Helen, who also hosts Channel 5's This Week on the Farm, and Richie, picked up the keys to their new home in February, after relocating from France. They have since overhauled the house from top to bottom. "It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels," Helen explained. "A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

Helen Skelton's kitchen

Helen went on to say the "quirky" home makes her heart "sing" – a feeling she didn't get when she viewed other properties. The beautiful garden was the biggest attraction.

"I kept sneaking back to see it," said Helen. "I knew there was no one living there. We looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that special something. This one did.

Helen Skelton's dining and living room

The kitchen, dining and living room act as the focal point of the home for the family, though there is also a quieter snug room.

Helen Skelton's bathroom

"When we lived in France, we had a massive island in the kitchen, and all our friends would come over with loads of plates of food and just dip in and out. That's what we wanted to recreate here."

