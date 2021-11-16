The Queen's three royal residences to pay special tribute to the monarch on major milestone The monarch will celebrate 70 years on the throne

2022 is an important year for the Queen since she will become the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

To mark 70 years of her reign, after her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952, Her Majesty's royal residences up and down the country will be putting on special displays for the public. According to The Royal Collection Trust, her London home Buckingham Palace will display objects related to the Queen's accession from 22 July to 2 October, where visitors can expect to see "the first official photos of the new Queen in 1952 and personal jewellery worn at the portrait sitting."

Meanwhile, Windsor Castle, which is currently where the monarch is staying, will focus on her coronation from 7 July to 26 September, including her stunning dress and Robe of Estate.

Finally, the outfits the Queen wore to her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees will be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her Scottish residence.

It was recently announced that people in the UK will get an extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June to join in with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Members of the royal family are also expected to make several appearances, including Trooping the Colour and a day out at the Epsom Derby races.

But since the Queen was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service this weekend due to a back sprain, following her first overnight hospital stay in eight years last month "following medical advice to rest", it's not clear whether her health will impact these plans.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the BBC that plans are being closely examined. "Everyone at the palace now will be very carefully calculating, probably recalculating exactly what can be done for the Platinum Jubilee," she said.

"The priority has got to be obviously the Queen's health and the Queen's safety. I think what we're seeing now is a gradual transition of responsibility from the Queen to Prince Charles, Prince William, and other senior members of the royal family."

