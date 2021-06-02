The Queen's incredible plans for milestone year revealed Members of the public can get involved too

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, becoming the first British monarch to celebrate seventy years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed a number of exciting plans to mark the occasion next year, including Trooping the Colour and a day out at the Epsom Derby races, where we will see several members of the royal family together.

Throughout next year, Her Majesty and the royals will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the Platinum Jubilee, and people in the UK will get an extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June to join in with the festivities.

Celebrations in 2022 include the Queen's annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour on 2 June, where the monarch's extended family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional RAF fly-past.

The likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, are certain to steal the show.

On the same day, lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons will also take place.

The Queen's great-grandchildren usually attend Trooping the Colour

The following day on 3 June, a service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen will then be joined by members of the royal family at the Derby at Epsom Downs. We've seen the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend the races in the past.

That evening, the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert - Platinum Party at the Palace - from Buckingham Palace that will see some of the biggest entertainment stars perform.

The Queen on her Diamond Jubilee in 2012

And to round off the special Bank Holiday of celebrations, the Big Jubilee Lunch will take place on Sunday 5 June, where people are invited to get together with their neighbours and friends in the form of street parties and barbecues.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place the same day and will feature over 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.

It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty's reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.

