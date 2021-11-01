Why the Queen's clocks at royal palaces tell the wrong time Her Majesty has more than 1,000 clocks at her royal homes

Her Majesty the Queen has royal homes up and down the country, and when the clocks went back on Sunday morning, the work began to change over 1,000 of the monarch's timepieces.

The switchover is a mammoth task that takes around 40 hours to do, which means even after beginning the admin at 2am on Sunday morning, some of the clocks will still be at the wrong time today. In total, there are 450 timepieces at Windsor Castle, 600 at Buckingham Palace and 50 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, all of which must be painstakingly amended by hand by a team of staff.

These include a combination of musical clocks, astronomical clocks, miniature clocks, and turret clocks.

It is unlikely that the clocks are situated in a specific area of each home, meaning that staff will be required to spread the task out across the entirety of each vast property.

The monarch has many clocks around her homes

Buckingham Palace alone has a whopping 775 rooms inside, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for household staff.

Windsor Castle, meanwhile, is believed to be the biggest royal residence of all, with an incredible 1,000 rooms. This is where the Queen is currently living having stayed here for most of the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen is currently residing at Windsor Castle

Want to know who's in charge of this massive change twice a year? Her Majesty's Royal Horological Conservator, of course!

The monarch has a variety of unusual roles within the royal household including the Queen's Flag Sergeant. As the name suggests, this role oversees the operation of the flag. Lace Sergeant Patrick Nelson has held this position since 2017, and he is responsible for raising the Royal Standard from Buckingham Palace when the Queen is in residence and raising the Union Flag when she is not.

